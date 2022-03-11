Karnal MC puts names of property tax defaulters on website

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 10

With poor recovery of property tax in the current fiscal, the Karnal Municipal Corporation is going to take stringent steps against the property tax defaulters.

It has uploaded the names of defaulters on its website and also on the board. Besides, it will start a massive drive of sealing the property of 165 defaulters who owe Rs 10 lakh or more. This campaign will start from March 14 and go on till March 31.

The Municipal Coroporation has so far recovered around Rs 8.5 crore against the total demand of Rs 23.25 crore in the current fiscal.

Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC, said that they have already served notice to these tax defaulters, but they have not deposited the amount. As a result, they have now decided to start a sealing drive from Monday.

As many as 165 property owners have defaulted on Rs 10 lakh or more each. Of them, nine departments are of the Union Government and 17 of the state government, said the Commissioner.

“I have issued letters to these departments also for depositing the amount,” he said, adding that after taking action against them, they would seal properties of those who are defaulters of Rs 1 lakh-10 lakh each. While, there are 1,600 property owners who are in the bracket of Rs 1 lakh-5 lakh, as many as 546 in the Rs 5 lakh-10 lakh category.

Devender Narwal, Executive Officer, KMC, said that they have sought police help for the sealing process.