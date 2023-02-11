Karnal MC records highest tax revenue

Karnal, February 10
With the recovery of Rs 26.35 crore from Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, the Municipal Corporation (MC) authorities have recorded the highest-ever revenue collection in the form of property tax. Since its inception in 2010, it has so far collected property tax worth Rs 30.20 crore.
The MC had collected a total of Rs 19 crore property tax between 2010 and 2016 — Rs 13.24 crore in 2016-17, Rs 8.19 crore in 2017-18, Rs 12.57 crore in 2018-19, Rs 16.94 crore in 2019-20, Rs 19.50 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 20.50 crore in 2021-22.
“After my joining, I asked officials to shortlist establishments with large amounts of pending dues, following which notices to several government departments were issued. I personally asked the director of the Haryana Police Academy to deposit the dues. They have now deposited a total of Rs 26.35 crore tax that was pending since 2010,” said MC Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar.
He added that 32 departments of the state government and 14 of the Union Government were yet to clear their dues. “We have already served notices to them, asking to deposit their dues or action would be taken against them,” said Tomar.
