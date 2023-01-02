Karnal MC recovers Rs 1.70 cr property tax in four months

Tribune News Service

Karnal, January 1

A 100 per cent rebate on the interest on property tax has helped the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) recover Rs 1.70 crore tax from defaulters between September and December. On December 31, a sum of Rs 21 lakh was recovered.

Now, the state government has offered a one-time rebate of 50 per cent on the interest to those property owners who will clear their tax dues by January 31.

From April 1 to December 31, the KMC collected Rs 3.20 crore, and last year it recovered Rs 7.7 crore during this period. A total of Rs 19.90 crore property tax was collected between April 1and March 31 last year.

The authorities claimed that the non-distribution of bills, owing to numerous complaints related to flawed data on property IDs, is a major reason behind lesser recovery this year.

As per data, about Rs 280 crore is pending against the property tax defaulters. Of the total, over Rs 150 crore is pending with state government institutions and the Centre. The remaining amount of Rs 130 crore is pending with about 66,000 households, 17,000 commercial establishments and 32,000 mixed-use property.

“We have started the process of serving notices to the defaulters. The National Dairy Research Institute and Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban, jointly owe around Rs 100 crore to the KMC. We have issued notices to them. We will organise ward-wise camps to spread awareness among residents about depositing their dues,” said Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, Karnal Municipal Commissioner. For the corrections in property IDs, two separate desks have been set up at the inquiry counter, he added.

