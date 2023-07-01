Karnal MC to hold camps to fix errors in property IDs

Tribune News Service

Karnal, June 30

In a bid to fix issues related to property IDs, the Municipal Corporation, Karnal (MC), will hold special camps in all the 20 wards within the city limits on Saturday and Sunday.

This step comes in response to the directions by the state government for the urban local bodies to fix flaws raised by the public. The civic body had earlier, on June 10 and 11, conducted special camps and received 1,888 complaints, of which 1,808 were resolved, said an official.

There were 1.42 lakh property IDs in the city in 2013. A private company was assigned the work of conducting a survey of property IDs in 2019-20 by the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, after which it was found that the number of property IDs had increased to 1,62,222. After claims and objections related to the non-issuance of property IDs, the number increased to 1,66,584, including around 82,000 residential IDs, 56,000 vacant plots and the remaining fell into commercial and other categories. The department uploaded the data of property IDs online in November 2022.

A large number of people have been running from pillar to post to get the data of their property IDs corrected for the past seven months. The MC office has so far received 20,960 complaints, of them 6,000 were reverted while 1,500 are pending, and the remaining have been resolved, as per officials.

Residents have been facing discrepancies related to the change of name, address, mobile number, the updation of dues, size of property, category and the change of status from unauthorised to authorised.

“The property tax data correction camps will be organised in each ward on Saturday and Sunday, i.e., July 1 and 2. Residents who want to get their data corrected must visit these camps,” said Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner.

The timing of the camps will be from 9 am to 4 pm and online objections would be fixed on the spot. People must bring documents in support of their objections, he added.