Karnal MC to keep property tax counters open on weekend ahead of June 30 deadline

With only a couple of days remaining to avail the Haryana Government's one-time interest waiver scheme on pending property tax dues, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has announced that its citizen facilitation centre in the office premises will remain open even on the weekend to help taxpayers complete the process before the June 30 deadline.

Advertisement

Newly appointed KMC Commmissioner Saloni Sharma, a 2019 batch IAS officer who joined the office on Friday after being transferred from Faridabad, said that despite the holiday, the citizen facilitation centre at the office will remain operational on Saturday and Monday from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, ensuring that residents do not miss the opportunity to benefit from the special scheme.

Advertisement

Sharma has earlier served as Additional Commissioner in Faridabad Municipal Corporation, Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO-cum-District Municipal Commissioner in Jhajjar, SDM at Nuh and Naraingarh, and Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) in Sonepat.

Advertisement

“The ongoing scheme offers a waiver on interest for pending property tax dues from the financial year 2010-11 to 2024-25, but the benefit will be available only until June 30,” she added.

Appealing to residents, she urged all property owners who have not yet cleared their dues to do so within the stipulated time and avoid the last-minute rush.

Advertisement

Commissioner Sharma clarified that self-certification of the Property ID is mandatory to avail the interest waiver. Taxpayers must first complete the self-certification process of their property ID, failing which they will not be eligible for the concession under the scheme.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta also appealed to residents to avail the benefits of the government’s scheme. She said that the KMC’S property tax collections have already crossed Rs 13.62 crore under the ongoing drive.

Mayor Gupta said that revenue generated through property tax plays a crucial role in improving civic infrastructure, including the construction and maintenance of roads, installation of streetlights, sanitation services, beautification projects, drinking water facilities, and development of parks and expansion of other public amenities.

“The residents can contribute to the city's development by depositing their property tax on time and taking full advantage of the government's interest waiver before the scheme expires on June 30,” she added.