Karnal MC to launch WhatsApp chatbot for grievance redressal

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 28

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, is set to introduce a dedicated WhatsApp chatbot as part of its online grievance redressal system to improve its functioning. The feature is expected to be launched in the first week of May, said Abhishek Meena, MC Commissioner.

It will be connected to a centralised system and will offer a range of services such as making payments for various services, applying for certificates, seeking information about facilities in the city, and more, he added.

WILL OFFER RANGE OF SERVICES It will be connected to a centralised system and will offer a range of services such as making payments for various services, applying for certificates, seeking information about facilities in the city, and more. Abhishek Meena, mc commissioner

“People can submit their complaints and suggestions related to the functioning of the MC through the chatbot, which will be forwarded to officials concerned automatically. The chatbot will also send a reply to the complainant after the redressal of the complaint, and residents can also download bills of property tax, water, sewerage and no-dues certificate,” said the MC Commissioner.

Arun Bhargava, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, said to avail the service, a user simply needs to send “Hi” to the dedicated number, which will be displayed at various places in the city, including the MC office, and social media platforms.

The chatbot will offer services such as applying for water and sewerage connections, registering for marriages and advertisements, and searching for property IDs, he added.