Karnal MC to provide land for govt school building

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 20

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) will provide land for the construction of a new building of the Government Primary School in Madanpur village, where classes are being run in a shed. The KMC will send a proposal to the state government for approval.

Seven-kanal land to be provided The KMC will provide about seven kanal of land for the construction of the new building of the school, for which we will send a proposal to the state government. After the final approval, the land will be transferred to the Education Department. Ajay Singh Tomar, Karnal MC

“The KMC will provide about seven kanal of land for the construction of the new building of the school, for which we will send a proposal to the state government. After the final approval, the land will be transferred to the Education Department,” said Karnal Municipal Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar.

As per the villagers, the land of the present building belongs to the community centre. The Tribune in its December 15 edition highlighted the pathetic condition of the school building. Due to the lack of rooms, established in the 1980s, three out of five classes are being run under a shed, which was constructed by a private company. The space under the shed is insufficient to accommodate students of five classes.

After the publishing of the news, the Karnal Divisional Commissioner (DC) Saket Kumar and KMC Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar, along with the officials of the Education Department visited the school on Friday and took stock of the situation. The DC asked the officials to provide dual desks to the students within a week. He also directed the officials to complete the process of transferring the land. Besides, DC Kumar instructed the officials to ensure all basic facilities in the school.

#karnal