Karnal MC to seal 15 dairies as deadline to relocate nears

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) is set to take strict action against 15 unauthorised dairies operating within city limits, which have failed to relocate to the designated Pingli road site despite repeated notices. Officials say the move aims to curb illegal dairy operations and address long-standing civic issues caused by such establishments.

MC Commissioner Dr Vaishali Sharma said last week, 21 dairy owners were issued notices, giving them a seven-day deadline to shift their operations to the Pingli dairy project site — where basic infrastructure is already in place. While six dairy owners complied and relocated, the remaining 15 have shown no intent to move. As a result, the MC will now seal these dairies and take custody of the animals, she said.

Dr Sharma also emphasised that July 23, 2025, is the final date to apply for the fourth draw of plots at the Pingli dairy project site. No applications will be accepted after this deadline. The MC will soon conduct the draw to allot plots to eligible applicants. So far, 55 applications have been received for the upcoming round.

To participate in the draw, applicants must submit: a formal application with an affidavit, Rs 50,000 as a security deposit, Rs 1,000 as a late fee and Rs 100 as an application fee.

Receipts for all payments must be attached to the application. Interested dairy operators may visit Room No. 2 in the basement of the MC office for further details.

Dr Sharma also issued a stern appeal to unauthorised dairy operators to shut down their illegal setups and apply for legal plots at the Pingli site. She warned that those who have already been allotted plots but have not started construction will face punitive action soon.

Additionally, dairy owners who have defaulted on plot installment payments have been cautioned to clear their dues at the earliest. Failure to do so will result in cancellation of their allotments and forfeiture of their security deposits.

The shifting of city dairies has been a long-pending demand of Karnal residents, with the issue repeatedly surfacing in local elections. Citizens have raised concerns over problems like blocked sewers, foul odours from cow dung, stray cattle-related accidents and unhygienic conditions caused by dairies operating within residential zones.

The plan to relocate dairies has been discussed by successive governments since 2002. The then INLD government, followed by Congress and BJP administrations, had announced relocation measures. In 2014, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar finalised the decision to move all dairies to a single site — Pingli road — where land was already allocated to the MC.

A survey by the MC had identified around 190 dairies operating illegally within city limits. Despite multiple invitations to apply for relocation, a significant number of dairy owners remain reluctant to move, continuing to contribute to civic issues such as sewage blockages and public health hazards.

Officials have reiterated that the current enforcement measures are necessary for the well-being of the city and will continue until full compliance is achieved.