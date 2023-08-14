Karnal Mini-Sectt cries for attention

The Karnal Mini-Secretariat has been crying for attention as the level of cleanliness in different parts of the building is far from satisfactory. In the waiting areas, people do not have sufficient chairs to sit on, but several stainless steel chairs are lying on the ramp of the building, and they are not in use. The toilets lack hygiene.

Amit Ahuja, Karnal

Chitta Mandir road in bad shape

The road leading to Chitta (Hanuman) Mandir is in a shambles. The condition of this road is so bad that it is practically impossible for motorists to manoeuvre around big potholes on it. The Municipal Corporation should rebuild this road immediately. Satbir Singh, Yamunanagar

Overflowing sewage cause for concern in Panipat

People are facing a number of problems due to overflowing sewage in Weavers Colony. Sewage has been flowing in the streets of the colony, making it difficult for people to walk there. Residents and shopkeepers have been facing this problem for over two months now. Several complaints have been made to the Municipal Corporation, but in vain. The MC should solve the problem at the earliest. Amit Sharma, Panipat

