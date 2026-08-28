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Home / Haryana / Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand receives death threat letter, FIR registered

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand receives death threat letter, FIR registered

Anand reportedly receives death threat allegedly from person claiming to be Balbir Singh, Area Commander of Lawrence Bishnoi group

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 08:13 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand. File Photo
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Amid the ongoing tussle between the Ror community and Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand over the encounter of Harsh and Birbal, Anand has reportedly received a death threat allegedly from a person claiming to be Balbir Singh, Area Commander of the Lawrence Bishnoi group.

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The threatening letter was sent by post to Anand’s camp office. The sender allegedly used abusive language and threatened to kill the MLA and his son.

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In a letter addressed to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Anand expressed concern over the safety of himself and his family and requested immediate intervention by the police and intelligence agencies. He also urged the authorities to issue necessary directions to the concerned departments and ensure adequate security for him and his family.

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Copies of Anand’s complaint were sent to the Haryana Director General of Police, ADGP (CID), Panchkula; and Karnal Superintendent of Police, seeking immediate action.

The Karnal police have registered an FIR and started an intervention into the threat. Karnal SP Narendra Bijarniya confirmed the development.

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“We have registered an FIR in this case and started an investigation,” said Bijarniya.

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