Karnal MLA, Mayor directs officials to address public complaints promptly

Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand and Mayor Renu Bala Gupta held a meeting with officials of various departments at the PWD Rest House on Tuesday evening, directing them to resolve public grievances on a priority basis. They warned that negligence in work would lead to strict action against the officials concerned.

MLA Jagmohan Anand expressed concern over the delays faced by residents in getting their issues resolved by departments like the Municipal Corporation, UHBVN and Public Health Department. He instructed officials of the KMC to expedite the correction of property IDs and approval of building maps, highlighting that many residents struggle due to slow processing. He directed the officials of the UHBVN to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

He, along with Mayor Gupta, instructed the officials for speeding up the execution of Smart City projects.

Renu Bala Gupta reminded officials that they have a responsibility towards the public who elected them, so it is the duty of all to meet their expectations and deliver quality services efficiently.