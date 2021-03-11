Karnal municipal body to clear legacy waste by June 30

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 26

Aiming at clearing the legacy waste, which has been lying unattended for the past several months in the scientific landfill of the solid waste management plant in Shekhpura, Suhana village on Meerut road, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has sped up the processing of this waste.

Plant started in 2012 The plant was started in 2012 by the Congress government with the aim to convert the solid waste into compost and refuse-derived fuel under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. 600 tonne waste processed daily We are processing around 600 tonne of legacy waste daily. In the coming days, the processing will be increased to 1,000 tonne per day. Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC

The contouring work has determined, around 95,000 tonnes of legacy waste was lying unattended here. Of it, the agency has processed around 35,000 tonne of legacy waste. The deadline to process the whole waste in the landfill has been kept as June 30. Due to this legacy waste, the MC is not getting space to dump the fresh waste in it. Besides, heaps of garbage were causing inconvenience to residents as it had become a health hazardous.“We have completed contouring work to determine how much waste is lying in the scientific landfill. We have started processing this waste to clear the scientific landfill. We will process the whole backlog by June 30,” said Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC.

Earlier, two machines were pressed into service to clear the backlog, but now, they have added one more machine. The processing is being done day and night, so that the legacy waste can be processed by the deadline, he added.“We are processing around 600 tonne of legacy waste daily. In the coming days, the processing will be increased to 1,000 tonne per day,” said the Commissioner.

Besides, the MC also assigned the duty to the XEN and JE to monitor the processing of the garbage arriving at the treatment plant on a daily basis.

“One XEN has been made the nodal officer to keep vigil on the arrival of the daily waste and also its processing. The JE has also been appointed there to assist the XEN on the day to day monitoring work. Municipal councillors have also been roped in,” said the Commissioner. CCTV cameras have also been installed there to check the working, he added.

As per the information, Karnal city generates around 200 tonne garbage per day, while the capacity of the plant is around 150 tonne. “We are also making efforts to enhance the capacity of the plant,” he added. The plant was started in 2012 by the Congress government with an aim to convert the solid waste into the compost and refuse-derived fuel under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission. Hydro-air Tectonics Pollution Control Development Limited (HTPL), a Mumbai-based company, had established the plant at a cost of Rs 32 crore. The half of the project’s cost was borne by the state government. The operations of the plant were handed over to HTPL on the BOT basis for 30 years.