Karnal Municipal Corporation directs construction agency of elevated flyovers to speed up work

Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma, and Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Saloni Sharma directed the construction agency to accelerate the work on the city's elevated flyovers and ensure their completion well before the stipulated deadline.

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During a joint inspection of the ongoing Smart City Mission projects, including elevated flyovers and other key infrastructure works, DC Sharma directed the officials and executing agency to ensure the quality of the work.

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Officials told the DC and Commissioner that around 80 per cent of the elevated flyovers’ project had already been completed. Although the project is scheduled for completion by January 2027, the agency expressed confidence that it would finish the work two-three months ahead of schedule.

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Officials said the two elevated flyovers, being constructed using the single-pillar technique, were being developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 128 crore and would have a combined length of 3.280 km. A total of 85 pillars have been erected for the project. Of the total length, about 900-m stretch extends from Committee Chowk to Club Market, while the remaining 2.380-km stretch is between Haryana Nursing Home and the District Library.

“The construction agency has been instructed to maintain the pace of work and complete the project within the prescribed timeline so that the public could benefit from improved traffic management and smoother connectivity at the earliest,” said the DC.

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After the inspection of the flyover, Dr Sharma also visited the under-construction Observation Home and Working Women Hostel at Shakti Colony. Officials informed that both projects, being developed at a cost of over Rs 17 crore, are in the final stages of completion. He was also informed that the shopping complex under the Smart City Mission has been completed and will soon be handed over to the KMC.