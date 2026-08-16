DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Karnal murder case: Wanted accused deported from Dubai, arrested by Haryana Police

Karnal murder case: Wanted accused deported from Dubai, arrested by Haryana Police

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:53 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

In a major breakthrough in the murder of 28-year-old Veer alias Veeru, Karnal police have arrested wanted accused Yogesh Kapoor at Mumbai airport following his deportation from Dubai. Yogesh, a resident of Nilokheri, was brought to Karnal by a CIA team.

Advertisement

Veeru, a resident of Sadar Bazar, was shot dead near Bhagwaria Gas Agency in Karnal on August 5. Just over a day after he was allegedly killed, the police gunned down two alleged shooters.

Advertisement

According to the police, Kapoor was an accused in the murder, as well as in another FIR related to an attempted murder case registered recently in Nilokheri.

Advertisement

Two suspects, including Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra, and Birbal, a resident of Matarwa Kheri in Kaithal district, were killed in an encounter with the police on August 7. The incident triggered tension, with the Ror community holding a mahapanchayat and demanding a fair inquiry by the CBI.

Thereafter, community members, led by Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha president Balkar Singh, held a meeting with Chief Minister Nayab Saini in the presence of Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

Advertisement

According to community members, the CM gave them a patient hearing and asked them to wait until August 16. A condolence meeting for Harsh was also organised on Sunday, during which members of the Ror community said they stood by the family in its time of grief.

The Ror Mahasabha president said, “We were assured by the CM to wait until August 16, so we will wait for his response.”

“Yogesh was wanted in two cases—one in Nilokheri and the second in the Veeru murder case. He has been deported from Dubai and brought back to Karnal. We are investigating the case from all angles,” said Narendra Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal.

According to sources, Kapoor went to Dubai following a firing incident in Nilokheri. He was taken to the Trauma Centre on Saturday for a medical check-up, where he claimed that Veeru’s murder was carried out by Vansh and that the dispute between Veeru and Vansh had originated from a confrontation on Instagram.

He further claimed to have been an old associate of Harsh and Birbal. Kapoor alleged that Vansh had arranged the weapon used in Veeru’s murder. He also alleged that Harsh and Birbal had opened fire at Veeru during the incident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts