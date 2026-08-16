Karnal murder case: Wanted accused deported from Dubai, arrested by Haryana Police

In a major breakthrough in the murder of 28-year-old Veer alias Veeru, Karnal police have arrested wanted accused Yogesh Kapoor at Mumbai airport following his deportation from Dubai. Yogesh, a resident of Nilokheri, was brought to Karnal by a CIA team.

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Veeru, a resident of Sadar Bazar, was shot dead near Bhagwaria Gas Agency in Karnal on August 5. Just over a day after he was allegedly killed, the police gunned down two alleged shooters.

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According to the police, Kapoor was an accused in the murder, as well as in another FIR related to an attempted murder case registered recently in Nilokheri.

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Two suspects, including Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra, and Birbal, a resident of Matarwa Kheri in Kaithal district, were killed in an encounter with the police on August 7. The incident triggered tension, with the Ror community holding a mahapanchayat and demanding a fair inquiry by the CBI.

Thereafter, community members, led by Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha president Balkar Singh, held a meeting with Chief Minister Nayab Saini in the presence of Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan.

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According to community members, the CM gave them a patient hearing and asked them to wait until August 16. A condolence meeting for Harsh was also organised on Sunday, during which members of the Ror community said they stood by the family in its time of grief.

The Ror Mahasabha president said, “We were assured by the CM to wait until August 16, so we will wait for his response.”

“Yogesh was wanted in two cases—one in Nilokheri and the second in the Veeru murder case. He has been deported from Dubai and brought back to Karnal. We are investigating the case from all angles,” said Narendra Bijarniya, Superintendent of Police (SP), Karnal.

According to sources, Kapoor went to Dubai following a firing incident in Nilokheri. He was taken to the Trauma Centre on Saturday for a medical check-up, where he claimed that Veeru’s murder was carried out by Vansh and that the dispute between Veeru and Vansh had originated from a confrontation on Instagram.

He further claimed to have been an old associate of Harsh and Birbal. Kapoor alleged that Vansh had arranged the weapon used in Veeru’s murder. He also alleged that Harsh and Birbal had opened fire at Veeru during the incident.