Karnal, Nissing grain markets under scanner over paddy arrival from outside district

After the Indri and Gharaunda grain markets, paddy arrivals in Karnal and Nissing grain markets have come under scanner of the district administration, with the authorities intensifying cross-checking of vehicle records with CCTV footage.

The district administration has received inputs that parmal paddy was brought from Uttar Pradesh and other districts despite the ban. Sources claimed that the paddy was allegedly transported in pick-up vehicles bearing UP registration numbers and tractors without registration plates.

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Earlier, two FIRs had been registered, one each in Gharaunda and Indri, over the alleged arrival of paddy from UP. However, no arrests have been made so far. Officials suspect that registrations of local farmers on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal are being misused to adjust the grain brought from UP and other states.

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The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has demanded a detailed inquiry into paddy procurement in all grain markets of the district.

“We have been raising the issue of paddy from outside the state being brought to grain markets in Karnal district. Traders purchase paddy from UP and Bihar at low prices and, with the help of officials, bring it to grain markets to sell it at the minimum support price (MSP) by using the portal registrations of local farmers. We demand a fair and transparent inquiry into procurement at all grain markets,” said Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson for the BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram).

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The grain markets in the district have recorded a total paddy arrival of 7,04,121 MT, of which 6,77,208 MT has been procured and 6,16,206 MT lifted.

The Karnal grain market has recorded an arrival of 1,02,626 MT, while Nissing has received 1,14,147 MT. The arrivals in other markets include 63,218 MT in Gharaunda, 1,24,171 MT in Assandh, 93,696 MT in Taraori, 81,468 MT in Indri, 13,676 MT in Nilokheri, 17,298 MT in Kunjpura, 45,942 MT in Nigdhu and 48,080 MT in Jundla.

Rahul Raiya, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), said the administration was keeping a close watch on paddy arrivals at all grain markets.

“Strict vigil is being maintained along the Haryana-UP border. We are cross-checking vehicle entries in official records with CCTV footage,” he added.

Vikas Gupta, secretary Karnal market committee, denied the allegations and said that paddy variety 1509 was brought in pick-up vehicles by small farmers who cannot afford the cost of tractor-trolleys. He also said that the tractors without having registration numbers were allowed only after the scanning of chassis numbers.

Yashpal Mehta, secretary Nissing market committee, said that paddy from outside the district was banned on the directions of the district administration.

“There is a complete ban on the arrival of paddy from outside the district. No farmer outside the district is allowed to bring paddy to the Nissing grain market. Farmers’ credentials are verified at the entry gates,” he added.