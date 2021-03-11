Karnal nurses seek pending dues, staff

Nurses of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal, staged a protest, demanding pending allowances and staff, on the hospital premises on Wednesday. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 25

Nurses of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal, staged a protest, demanding pending allowances and staff, on the hospital premises on Wednesday. The protesters said they have been deprived of allowances for the past eight years and were overburdened due to the shortage of staff.

Suman, one of the protesters, said several contractual employees were removed by the authorities on March 31 and no recruitment was done thereafter, leaving the existing staff overburdened.

“We are demanding immediate recruitment so that the work can be done smoothly,” another staff member said. We are even being denied leave as we are over burdened, the nurses added.

They said although they have raised the issue of allowances at various platforms, it hasn’t been paid since 2014.

Dr Jagdish Dureja, Director, the medical college, said they had sent the demand to release the allowance to the authorities concerned, which will be done soon. The recruitment of the new staff is underway, he added.

