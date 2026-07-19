Karnal on alert as Yamuna level rises; flood preparations in final stage

With the monsoon intensifying and the possibility of a rise in the Yamuna’s water level, the district administration has stepped up its efforts to tackle any flood-like situation. The Irrigation Department has accelerated work to strengthen old studs and construct new ones.

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According to officials of the Irrigation Department, around 95 per cent of the work has been completed, and the remaining work is expected to be finished within the next couple of days.

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Meanwhile, the district administration has begun coordination meetings with village representatives, including sarpanches, numberdars, patwaris and village secretaries, urging them to ensure a swift and effective response in case of flooding or heavy rainfall.

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Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Anand Kumar Sharma has directed the SDMs of areas falling along the Yamuna River and prone to flooding to remain in constant touch with village sarpanches, numberdars, patwaris and village secretaries to maintain seamless communication with the administration.

Claiming that the district was well prepared for any flood-like situation, Dr Anand said, “We have made all arrangements to tackle flood-like situations. Our stud work is at the final stage.” He has visited the Yamuna River twice to review the preparedness measures.

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Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan reviewed the flood-prevention measures last week and directed officials to expedite the ongoing works.

Learning from flood incidents in previous years, the Irrigation Department initiated extensive flood-protection works ahead of the monsoon along the Yamuna River to safeguard nearly 30 villages from flash floods. The department allotted works worth Rs 22 crore to six agencies for carrying out protection measures at 10 sensitive sites in the district.

Flooding in the Yamuna often causes widespread damage to crops, roads and residential areas in villages situated near the river. More than 30 villages along the river remain under constant threat of flooding during every monsoon season. Villages including Dakwala, Lalupura, Sadarpur, Mundogarhi, Garhpur Tapu, Nabiabad, Nabipur, Jammukhala, Mustafabad, Nasirpur and Shergarh Tapu are among the most vulnerable.

Manoj Kumar, Executive Engineer (XEN), Indri Water Services Division, Karnal, said that flood-protection works at the following locations are in their final stages:

Locations Cost Modipur Complex (Indri constituency) Rs 4.25 crore Shergarh Tapu Complex Rs 3.45 crore Kundakalan Complex Rs 1.73 crore Dhakwala Complex Rs 1.85 crore Dilawra Complex Rs 3.24 crore Manglora Rs 3 crore Sadarpur Rs 2.39 crore Lalupura Rs 2.60 crore Jadoli Rs 1.23 crore Khirazpur Rs 37 lakh

“We have completed around 95 per cent of the work, and the remaining work will be completed within a couple of days,” added Kumar.