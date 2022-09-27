Karnal: On Bhupinder Hooda's appeal, arhtiyas suspend strike, for now

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 26

On the eighth day of their indefinite work suspension and fourth day of fast at the Karnal grain market, arhtiyas of the state on Monday suspended their strike following an appeal made to them by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who came to meet them.

Hooda said he had appealed to the arhtiyas to suspend their strike in the larger interest of the farming community, which they accepted and ended their protest. The former CM also assured them that he would raise their issue at appropriate platforms, including the Assembly.

Hooda offered juice to Haryana State Arhtiyas Association president, Ashok Gupta, chairman Rajnish Chaudhary and others who had been on fast since September 23 against the procurement through e-NAM, fixing of Rs 46 per quintal as commission instead of 2.5 per cent given earlier and to press for their other demands.

“In the larger interest of the farmers, we accepted the appeal of the former CM and have suspended our indefinite strike. We will start procurement from Wednesday. After the season, we will resume our strike,” said Gupta, state president.

Hooda demanded the government to find a solution to their demands. He said the e-NAM system imposed by the government was neither in the interest of arhtiyas nor farmers.

Hooda said farmers and labourers were also facing problems due to the strike along with the arhtiyas. Hooda said the arhtiyas should start the procurement work in the mandis along with the struggle for their demands.

