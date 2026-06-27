Karnal paddy procurement scam: SIT arrests rice miller, 2 arhtiyas

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the alleged “ghost procurement” of paddy during the last procurement season, has arrested three more accused in three separate FIRs, taking the total number of persons arrested or joined in the investigation to over 45 in the multi-crore scam.

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The latest arrests include one rice miller and two arhtiyas, while the then District Food Supplies Controller (DFSC) was also formally arrested in one of the cases after joining the investigation and released as per the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

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The SIT, led by DSP Rajiv Kumar, arrested Naseeb Singh, owner of United Rice Mill, in connection with an FIR registered at Butana Police Station pertaining to the Indri grain market. A physical verification of the mill revealed a major discrepancy in the government paddy stock.

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Paddy worth Rs 2.61 crore was found missing from the mill compared to the quantity allotted by the government agency. His anticipatory bail had already been rejected before his arrest. The accused has already deposited around Rs 2.47 crore with the department, said the DSP Kumar.

The SIT also formally arrested Anil Kumar, the former DFSC, in connection with the United Rice Mill case in compliance with the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, said Rajiv Kumar, adding that he was later released after inquiry.

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Police are examining his role, along with that of other Food and Supplies Department officials, in the alleged irregularities. Anil Kumar had earlier been arrested in connection with another case registered at Taraori Police Station.

Besides, the SIT arrested two arhtiyas on June 25 in separate cases. Jasvinder Singh alias Suba, an arhtiya at the Karnal grain market, was arrested in connection with an FIR registered at Karnal City Police Station, the DSP said.

In another case registered at Taraori Police Station, Sumit Sharma, an arhtiya at Taraori grain market, was arrested.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Narender Bijarniya said the investigation into the irregularities in paddy procurement during the last season is going on. "We are examining all angles, and those involved in all the FIRs registered so far will not be spared," said the SP.

So far, eight FIRs had been registered by Karnal Police at different police stations in connection with the alleged scam. Over 45 officials, rice millers, arhtiyas and others have either been arrested or joined the investigation.

SIT has been tracing the digital trail of the alleged scam. The investigation includes scrutiny of fake farmer registrations on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora portal, forged gate passes, fabricated arrival records and fraudulent government transactions.

The probe has revealed that fake procurement entries were allegedly created to show the movement of government paddy into the mill, while the actual stock never existed. Officials suspect that the government grain was diverted elsewhere, causing a significant loss to the state exchequer.