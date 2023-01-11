Karnal park cries for maintenance

KARAN Taal Park located in the centre of the city has been crying for the attention of the local authorities. The area surrounding the drinking water facility in the park remains filthy. However, the MC authorities, despite numerous complaints, have failed to take effective steps to keep the surroundings clean. Amit Ahuja, Karnal

Broken roads, fog may prove fatal

DENSE fog, coupled with uneven roads and faded white lines at various locations on the National Highway passing through Ambala, have become a cause of concern. It gets very difficult for commuters, especially those travelling by two-wheelers as visibility gets poor. The authorities concerned should repair the damaged parts and provide relief to the commuters.. Raman, Ambala

Gurugram park lacks upkeep

A public park maintained in Sector 29 is in a terrible condition. Disposable containers, wrappers and packaging material remain scattered here. This park used to be a fine green spot in the city, but has now reduced to a trash dump. Repeated complaints made to the authorities concerned have fallen on deaf ears. Indranil Biswas, Gurugram

