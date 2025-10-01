DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Karnal petrol dealers’ association refutes overfilling allegations

Karnal petrol dealers’ association refutes overfilling allegations

Says not possible, as all dispensing machines fully automated

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:19 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karnal Petroleum Dealers Association president Ram Kumar Kalyan (centre) interacts with mediapersons on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Amid rising concerns over alleged overfilling at fuel stations, the Karnal Petroleum Dealers Association has assured consumers that no such malpractice was possible, as all dispensing machines were automated, calibrated and monitored under strict norms.

Advertisement

While interacting with mediapersons on Tuesday, the association emphasised that the malpractice was not possible at fuel outlets, as all dispensing machines were fully automated and calibrated according to official norms. “There is no scope for manipulation. The systems are technologically controlled to ensure transparency,” said Ram Kumar Kalyan, president of the Karnal Petroleum Dealers Association.

Advertisement

In the last fortnight, two incidents of alleged overfilling were reported at separate petrol pumps, leading to ruckus among the consumers.

Advertisement

Explaining the technical aspect, Kalyan pointed out that a vehicle’s fuel tank was designed to accommodate more than the said capacity. “The actual tank can safely hold 15 to 20 per cent more than the nominal capacity. This additional space is not an irregularity but a deliberate design requirement, as gasoline requires vapour space for safe storage and efficient combustion,” he added.

Referring to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Kalyan urged the customers not to be misled by misinformation and assured them of fair and transparent practices at all fuel outlets across the district.

Advertisement

He, along with other members, including Rajvir Chauhan, Jaspal Monga, Mukesh Gupta, Varun Maratha and others, advised both petrol pump operators and consumers that fuel should not be extracted from vehicles at fuel stations or in open public areas. “Such practices are extremely unsafe, may lead to accidents, and are strictly prohibited under explosive norms. In case of any concern regarding tank capacity or related issues, the customers should approach the authorised car agency or service centre,” said Kalyan.

He further said in the recent cases of alleged overfilling, teams from the fuel company inspected the outlets and found all dispensing machines to be in proper order.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts