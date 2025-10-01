Karnal petrol dealers’ association refutes overfilling allegations

Amid rising concerns over alleged overfilling at fuel stations, the Karnal Petroleum Dealers Association has assured consumers that no such malpractice was possible, as all dispensing machines were automated, calibrated and monitored under strict norms.

Advertisement

While interacting with mediapersons on Tuesday, the association emphasised that the malpractice was not possible at fuel outlets, as all dispensing machines were fully automated and calibrated according to official norms. “There is no scope for manipulation. The systems are technologically controlled to ensure transparency,” said Ram Kumar Kalyan, president of the Karnal Petroleum Dealers Association.

Advertisement

In the last fortnight, two incidents of alleged overfilling were reported at separate petrol pumps, leading to ruckus among the consumers.

Advertisement

Explaining the technical aspect, Kalyan pointed out that a vehicle’s fuel tank was designed to accommodate more than the said capacity. “The actual tank can safely hold 15 to 20 per cent more than the nominal capacity. This additional space is not an irregularity but a deliberate design requirement, as gasoline requires vapour space for safe storage and efficient combustion,” he added.

Referring to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Kalyan urged the customers not to be misled by misinformation and assured them of fair and transparent practices at all fuel outlets across the district.

Advertisement

He, along with other members, including Rajvir Chauhan, Jaspal Monga, Mukesh Gupta, Varun Maratha and others, advised both petrol pump operators and consumers that fuel should not be extracted from vehicles at fuel stations or in open public areas. “Such practices are extremely unsafe, may lead to accidents, and are strictly prohibited under explosive norms. In case of any concern regarding tank capacity or related issues, the customers should approach the authorised car agency or service centre,” said Kalyan.

He further said in the recent cases of alleged overfilling, teams from the fuel company inspected the outlets and found all dispensing machines to be in proper order.