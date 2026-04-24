Karnal police arrest 2nd accused after brief encounter in firing case

A team of CIA-1 of Karnal police has arrested the second accused in the firing case involving Ujjwal of Karan Vihar following a brief exchange of fire near the augmentation canal in Madhuban late on Thursday night.

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The accused, Gagan, a resident of Ranwar village, sustained a bullet injury to his leg during the exchange of fire. He was taken into custody along with a weapon recovered from the spot. He is currently undergoing treatment at the District Civil Hospital, and his condition is stated to be out of danger, police said.

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Another accused in the case, identified as Vishal, had already surrendered in court on Thursday in connection with a separate firing incident at the Peont toll plaza. He has been taken on a three-day police remand in that case, said Inspector Sandeep Singh, in-charge of CIA-1.

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“We will soon take Vishal on a production warrant in this case for detailed questioning,” he added.

Providing further details, the officer said that acting on a tip-off that Gagan was passing along the embankment of the augmentation canal on a scooter, a police team reached the spot. When asked to stop, the accused attempted to flee and opened fire at the police.

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The accused fired two rounds, while the police retaliated with two shots. No police personnel were injured during the encounter. Police then fired to stop the accused, hitting him in the leg. He was immediately apprehended and taken to hospital for treatment. A weapon was also recovered from the scene, Singh said.

The incident dates back to April 19, when Ujjwal, a resident of Karsindhu village, was attacked near Karan Vihar. Two men on a motorcycle intercepted him, lured him to a deserted spot, and opened fire, injuring his right leg with multiple bullets before fleeing. Ujjwal survived the attack and reported the matter to the police.

Police are investigating whether the attack was the result of personal enmity or carried out at someone’s behest. They are also examining the source of the weapons and the connection between the two accused, Singh said.

“Interrogation of both accused will help establish the motive behind the firing,” he added.