Karnal police arrest 6 linked to Goldy Brar gang, foil 2 murder plots

In a major breakthrough against organised crime, the CIA-1 unit of the Karnal police have arrested six persons including five shooters, allegedly linked to the Goldy Brar gang and seized eight illegal pistols, 30 live cartridges and a car from their possession.

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The police claimed that the accused were on their way to execute two planned murders when they were intercepted after a tip-off.

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One suspected accomplice managed to flee during the operation.

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The accused have been identified as Pawan alias Ponna, a resident of Kalanaur in Rohtak district and a former municipal councillor; Jatin, a resident of Kalanaur; Rahul, a resident of Kharkhoda in Sonepat; and Navdeep and Kapil, both residents of Malpur village in Panipat. These five were allegedly involved as shooters. The sixth accused, Aakash, a resident of Kharkhoda, was arrested for allegedly supplying weapons to them, said Inspector Sandeep Singh, Incharge, CIA-1.

The Inspector said that Parmeet, a resident of Panipat is absconding, while all the other accused worked at the behest of Munish, a resident of Kharkhoda and Amar alias Bholu, resident of Ladrawan village in Sonepat. All three are absconding.

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“We are making efforts to arrest the three accused,” said the Inspector.

While giving details to the media at his office, Sandeep said that the accused were planning to kill Avtar, a resident of Kalanaur, who had earlier contested municipal elections against Pawan.

The rivalry between the two had reportedly intensified following an altercation during elections, prompting the conspiracy to eliminate Avtar, added the Inspector.

The second planned murder was allegedly being planned to be carried out in Punjab, where the gang intended to target notorious gangster Chandu Ferozpuria, who has several criminal cases, including murder, registered against him and is believed to have links with rival gangster networks.

The Inspector further said that the arrests were made during a naka on the Ring Road near Kutel village on June 29 after the police received information about heavily armed men travelling towards Karnal.

“We had specific information that some armed criminals associated with a notorious gang were coming towards Karnal. Acting swiftly, our team intercepted the vehicle and seized eight illegal pistols and 30 live cartridges. With the joint efforts of all team members, we have prevented two planned murders,” added Inspector Singh.

“A case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act has been registered at Madhuban police station. The accused will be produced in the court to take them on remand for further investigation,” Singh added.

“The police will try to trace the source of the illegal weapons, identify members of the arms supply chain and other people involved with the network,” said Singh, adding, “The criminal backgrounds of the remaining accused are also being verified, while preliminary investigation has revealed that Pawan was previously involved in a criminal case.”