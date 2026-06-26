Karnal police arrest man for 'killing' grandfather over land dispute

Karnal police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 75-year-old grandfather, Darshan Singh in Badagaon village. Police claimed that a long-running family dispute over agricultural land led to the murder.

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The accused, identified as Sonu, was arrested from Karnal on Friday morning. After undergoing a medical examination, he was produced before a local court, which remanded him to police custody for further interrogation.

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Sonu allegedly shot his grandfather dead on Thursday afternoon.

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Meanwhile, police handed over the body to the family members after the post-mortem.

As per the police, the incident is believed to have been connected to a dispute over family property. Police said that during an argument over transferring ownership of agricultural land, the accused allegedly fired shots at his grandfather at close range, which resulted in his death.

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Family members of the deceased suspect the involvement of others in this case and demanded action from the police. They claimed that tension escalated after Darshan Singh cancelled his will due to Sonu’s behaviour.

Civil Lines SHO Vikran said that multiple teams had been formed by SP Narender Bijarniya to arrest the accused.

Further investigation will be undertaken by the Kunjpura police, where the case was registered.

Karnal man arrested for killing brother

Karnal: Police have arrested a man accused of murdering his younger brother during a domestic dispute in the Sector 32-33 police station area. The accused has been identified as Kapil Sharma, a resident of RAS Residency, Karnal.

As per the Karnal police, the crime took place on the evening of June 24, when Kapil allegedly demanded money from his mother. An argument started after his younger brother, Kamal, asked him not to trouble the family for money.

During the altercation, Kapil allegedly broke a glass bottle and attacked Kamal, inflicting a fatal injury to his neck.

Kamal was rushed to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, where doctors declared him dead.

Following a complaint by the family, police registered a murder case, collected forensic evidence from the scene and launched an investigation.

The accused was arrested shortly after the incident and was produced before a court on Friday, which remanded him to judicial custody, said a police spokesperson.