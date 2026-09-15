Karnal police arrest man over threat letter to MLA Jagmohan Anand

The Karnal police have arrested a man in connection with a case involving a threatening letter sent to Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand and his family members. The accused, identified as Gulab Singh, a resident of Gorgarh under the Butana police station and currently residing in Chandigarh City, Karnal, was arrested from the Karnal court premises on Tuesday.

“We have arrested the accused who sent the threatening letter to the Karnal MLA. He was produced before the court on Tuesday and has been remanded in police custody for four days. We are investigating all angles of the case,” said Karan Goel, SP, Karnal.

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According to the police investigation, Singh had posted the letter in a letter box in Indri and had travelled there on a motorcycle.

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Anand received the threatening letter on August 28. In the letter, the sender claimed to be the commander of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He allegedly used abusive and objectionable language against the MLA and the Punjabi community, made derogatory remarks about women, and threatened to fire 20 rounds from an AK-47 and kill Anand and his son.

Following the receipt of the letter, Karnal police registered an FIR at the Civil Lines police station under Sections 351(2), 351(3), 351(4), 352, 79, 196(1)(a), 356, 111(4), 319, 62 and 118(1) of the BNS, along with Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

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The letter was sent amid resentment among members of the Ror community over the alleged encounter involving Harsh, a resident of Kala Majra village in Karnal district, and Birbal, a resident of Matarwa Kheri village in Kaithal district. Harsh belonged to the Ror community. The two men were killed by police on August 7 following the murder of Veeru Valmiki in the city on August 5.

Police had claimed that Harsh and Birbal were allegedly involved in the killing of Valmiki, who was reportedly attacked by two motorcycle-borne youths. After Valmiki’s murder, MLA Anand had reached the post-mortem house and assured the victim’s family that strict action would be taken.

The encounter triggered protests and mahapanchayats by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Ror Mahasabha, who questioned the circumstances surrounding the police action and demanded an independent investigation either by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a retired judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Members of the Ror community alleged that MLA Anand was aware of the encounter and strongly objected to his statements. They demanded his resignation and an apology.

The state government subsequently transferred the investigation into the encounter case to State Crime Branch under the supervision of Sanjay Kumar, ADGP, Law and Order, Haryana.

Later, Anand apologised to the Ror community for his statements made while trying to pacify the family members of Veeru Valmiki.

Police said the investigation into the threatening letter is ongoing and that all aspects of the case are being examined.