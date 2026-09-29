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Home / Haryana / Karnal police bust arms supply network; main supplier among 3 held, 9 firearms seized

Karnal police bust arms supply network; main supplier among 3 held, 9 firearms seized

Probe reveals foreign mobile numbers and suspected financial transactions; police checking links with organised crime

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:21 PM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Karnal SP Karan Goel addresses the media regarding the arrest of three accused in an illegal arms supply case on Tuesday.
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Karnal Police have busted an alleged illegal arms supply network with the arrest of three persons and the recovery of illegal weapons, live rounds and a motorcycle, police said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Vikas alias Vicky, a resident of Karn Vihar, Karnal, and Shravan Thakur and Jageshwar alias Jaggu Lodhi, residents of Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh, said Karnal SP Karan Goel.

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Addressing the media, the SP said on September 15, a CIA-3 team led by Inspector Ajay Sagwan acted on a tip-off and apprehended Vikas alias Vicky near the Kachwa canal bridge in the district.

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During a search, police recovered two country-made weapons, three live cartridges and a motorcycle from his possession. A case was registered under the Arms Act at Sadar Karnal police station, and the accused was subsequently produced before a court and taken on five days' police remand.

During the investigation, police found that seven cases were registered against him, including cases under the Arms Act and the POCSO Act, the SP said.

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Further investigation revealed information about Shravan Thakur, identified by police as the main supplier who had provided illegal weapons to Vikas. Acting on the information, a police team arrested Thakur and Jageshwar alias Jaggu Lodhi from Batiya village in Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh, on September 25.

Both the accused were produced before a court on September 26 and were taken on seven days' police remand. During interrogation and on the basis of information provided by the accused, police recovered six additional illegal country-made pistols and 17 live rounds.

With these recoveries, the total seizure in the case has reached nine illegal firearms along with 20 live rounds and one motorcycle, he added.

The SP said that the investigation had also brought to light some foreign mobile numbers and suspected financial transactions linked to the procurement and funding of the weapons. Police are examining these aspects in detail, he added.

“We are trying to determine the source of the weapons, identify other persons involved in their purchase and supply, and determine whether the accused have links with any organised criminal network,” he said.

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