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Home / Haryana / Karnal police bust two bike theft gangs, 4 held with 11 stolen two-wheelers

Karnal police bust two bike theft gangs, 4 held with 11 stolen two-wheelers

The recovered vehicles were allegedly stolen from areas under City Karnal, Civil Lines Karnal, Ram Nagar, Indri, Madhuban and Sadar Karnal police stations

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:43 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The accused in the police custody. Tribune photo
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The anti-auto theft unit of the Karnal police has busted two separate vehicle theft gangs and arrested four persons, recovering 11 stolen two-wheelers, including nine bikes and two scooters.

Giving details, Rohtash Singh, in-charge of the unit, said that on the directions of Karnal SP Karan Goel, two separate police teams were constituted to investigate vehicle theft cases and apprehend those involved.

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A team led by ASI Devender Kumar arrested Sahil Kumar alias Deeva and Manish, both residents of Kairwali village in the district, near Karnal Bypass Ring Road in the Kutail village area. They were arrested with a stolen bike. During investigation, the police recovered a total of seven stolen motorcycles based on their information, he said.

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In a separate operation, a team led by Head Constable Sukhmahender Singh apprehended Akash alias Kashi, a resident of Jundla, and Dheeraj alias Azad, a resident of Hansi Chowk, Karnal, near the Western Yamuna Canal. A stolen motorcycle was recovered from them, and further investigation led to the recovery of two more motorcycles and two scooters.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered vehicles were allegedly stolen from areas under City Karnal, Civil Lines Karnal, Ram Nagar, Indri, Madhuban and Sadar Karnal police stations, as well as various areas of neighbouring Panipat district, he added.

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“We have produced them in court, which has sent them to judicial custody,” he said.

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