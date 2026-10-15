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Home / Haryana / Karnal police crack 2 murder cases; 3 juveniles among 5 held

Karnal police crack 2 murder cases; 3 juveniles among 5 held

One suspect is still at large; the six suspects were members of a gang allegedly involved in both murders in Karnal, say police

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:28 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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DSP Rajiv Kumar (right) interacts with media persons at his office on Thursday. Tribune Photo
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With the arrest of five suspects, including three juveniles, the Karnal police have claimed to have solved two separate murder cases. One suspect is still at large. The six suspects were members of a gang allegedly involved in both murders.

Of the five arrested suspects, two are adults. They have been identified as Gaurav, a resident of Budhanpur, and Ankush, a resident of Mahabir Colony in the city.

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The victims have been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Barota, who was killed on October 10, and Manglu, a resident of Haqiat Nagar in the city, who was killed on October 3.

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Giving details, DSP Rajiv Kumar said the gang members allegedly targeted people to rob them at knifepoint and attacked their victims during the robberies. During the investigation, the accused also disclosed their alleged involvement in three other robbery cases.

The DSP said Vinod was stabbed to death in the Barota area. Three accused, including two juveniles and Gaurav, have been apprehended in connection with the case. Gaurav was produced in court and remanded in police custody for five days.

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In the second case, Ankush and his associates have been arrested. Ankush has been remanded in police custody for four days for further investigation.

DSP Rajiv Kumar said Superintendent of Police (SP) Karan Goel assigned the investigation to the CIA-II unit after receiving reports of robberies committed at knifepoint. The investigation revealed the alleged involvement of the same gang in both murders and three other robbery incidents.

“Police are conducting raids to apprehend the absconding suspect, Karn, and are investigating the gang’s alleged involvement in other criminal activities,” he added.

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