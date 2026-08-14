DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Karnal police crack Rs 30-lakh robbery case within 24 hours, four held

Karnal police crack Rs 30-lakh robbery case within 24 hours, four held

CCTV footage and probe into victim’s car led police to alleged insider who shared details with accomplices

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:31 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Four held in connection with Rs 30-lakh robbery in police custody in Karnal on Friday.
Advertisement

The Karnal police have claimed to have solved a robbery involving around Rs 30 lakh within 24 hours with the arrest of four persons. The robbery took place on Wednesday night near the Bastara toll plaza.

Advertisement

According to the police, Narendra Kumar of Majra Rodan village was returning to Karnal from Delhi along with three others after completing court-related work. He was carrying Rs 30 lakh for a registry payment.

Advertisement

While he was waiting for the concerned person near the Bastara toll plaza, a black, unnumbered Scorpio allegedly stopped in front of his car. Three to four persons got out and demanded the bag containing the cash. When Narendra resisted, the accused allegedly assaulted him at gunpoint before fleeing towards Panipat with the money.

Advertisement

During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed around the spot and questioned Arun, who was travelling in the victim’s car.

The police said the investigation revealed that Arun had allegedly informed his associates about the cash and shared his live location while accompanying the victim.

Advertisement

The arrested accused have been identified as Arun, a resident of Hansi Chowk in Karnal; Vishal and Karam Singh, residents of Dadupur Roran; and Rajinder, a resident of Jhimrikheri, said a police spokesperson.

The accused were produced in court, which granted five days’ police remand. The police will question them about the stolen money and the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

The police are also examining the role of the three other persons who were present in the victim’s car but, according to Narendra, did not get out during the robbery.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts