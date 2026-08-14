Karnal police crack Rs 30-lakh robbery case within 24 hours, four held

The Karnal police have claimed to have solved a robbery involving around Rs 30 lakh within 24 hours with the arrest of four persons. The robbery took place on Wednesday night near the Bastara toll plaza.

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According to the police, Narendra Kumar of Majra Rodan village was returning to Karnal from Delhi along with three others after completing court-related work. He was carrying Rs 30 lakh for a registry payment.

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While he was waiting for the concerned person near the Bastara toll plaza, a black, unnumbered Scorpio allegedly stopped in front of his car. Three to four persons got out and demanded the bag containing the cash. When Narendra resisted, the accused allegedly assaulted him at gunpoint before fleeing towards Panipat with the money.

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During the investigation, the police examined CCTV footage from cameras installed around the spot and questioned Arun, who was travelling in the victim’s car.

The police said the investigation revealed that Arun had allegedly informed his associates about the cash and shared his live location while accompanying the victim.

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The arrested accused have been identified as Arun, a resident of Hansi Chowk in Karnal; Vishal and Karam Singh, residents of Dadupur Roran; and Rajinder, a resident of Jhimrikheri, said a police spokesperson.

The accused were produced in court, which granted five days’ police remand. The police will question them about the stolen money and the weapon allegedly used in the crime.

The police are also examining the role of the three other persons who were present in the victim’s car but, according to Narendra, did not get out during the robbery.