Karnal police intensify patrolling

Karnal, March 24

The Karnal police said a comprehensive plan had been made to ensure public safety and maintain law and order on the occasion of Holi. In a bid to deter hooliganism and maintain peace, police personnel will set up checkpoints at different locations across the city.

Station house officers (SHOs) have been directed to carry out patrolling on regular intervals. The SHOs have also been told to remain vigilant to promptly address any untoward incidents. Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Prabina said stringent measures were in place to maintain law and order during the festival.

The use of modified bullet or bike silencers is among one the concerns during Holi. Therefore, a special focus will on monitoring vehicles equipped with such modifications, the ASP added.

Besides, a campaign has been launched to check public drinking. Police personnel have been patrolling in areas known for such activities for the past three days. Several people have been detained while drinking in the public.

The ASP appealed to the public to cooperate with the police and refrain from engaging in unlawful behaviour to ensure peaceful and joyful celebrations of Holi.

ASP Prabina emphasised the importance of community cooperation in maintaining a safe environment, urging residents to celebrate the festival responsibly.

