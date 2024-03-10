Karnal Police Lines gets e-library, creche

Karnal, March 9
The Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur today inaugurated an e-library, Sardar Patel Police Library, and creche facility on the premises of the Karnal Police Lines. The e-library and the creche have been built for the welfare of police personnel, according to the DGP.
The DGP said Sardar Patel Police Libraries were being established by the Police Department in compliance with the announcement of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, under which the first library was unveiled in Sonepat and the second one was inaugurated today.
The DGP said the library had been constructed at a cost of Rs 25 lakh, which have the facilities of books, computers, smart boards and foreign language learning centre to impart knowledge to children in the cyber age. More than 50 readers can sit and study simultaneously.
Satendra Kumar Gupta, IGP, Karnal Range, welcomed the DGP and said as many as 3,000 books, 25,000 e-books through 10 computers and books from NCERT archives had been made available for reading exclusively through LED screens.
He said the online coaching facility would also be made available through the library, especially for competitive exams.
IGP Gupta said a foreign language learning centre had been established, in which the Department of Foreign Languages of Kurukshetra University would assist the students.
Special arrangements are being made in the centre for learning English, French, Spanish and Japanese.
Shashank Kumar Sawan, Superintendent of Police, Karnal, said these libraries would be a centre of knowledge for the students.
Earlier, while inaugurating the first crèche, a joint initiative of Haryana Police and Women and Child Development Department, the DGP said for proper care of the children of working women, crèches were being constructed on all the police premises in the state.
CCTV cameras have been installed and trained operators have been appointed to look after the children with proper food management. The facility of Internet has also been provided so that parents can see their child through mobile phones from their office.
