Karnal police seize Rs 22 lakh in two days

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal/Kaithal, May 12

With the Lok Sabha and the Karnal Assembly byelection approaching, the police and paramilitary forces in Karnal and Kaithal districts are on high alert. Showing alertness, the Karnal police seized Rs 22 lakh in two days. The police recovered the amount while checking vehicles.

Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Saharan said checkpoints have been set up across the district to monitor the flow of illegal liquor, drugs, money and weapons.

The authorities seized Rs 3 lakh at the Khanpur checkpoint and Rs 11 lakh at the Bhadson checkpoint. During the checking at the Gangatehri checkpoint in the Assandh area, Rs 3 lakh in cash was seized.

Besides, the police seized Rs 1,06,500 at the Manglora checkpoint and Rs 1,92,860 at the Bastara toll plaza. The SP said the police have stepped up a vigil at two checkpoints at the Haryana-UP border.

A team led by Gharaunda SDM Ashok Kumar Soni confiscated Rs 2 lakh from a vehicle in the Gharaunda area. The SDM said strict action will be taken against those who carry a cash amount exceeding Rs 50,000 or any illegal substance.

Kaithal SP Upasana said vehicles are being checked thoroughly at various checkpoints. “The vigil has been heightened not only within the district but also along its borders with Punjab. Police officials and SHOs have been instructed to prevent the transportation of illegal weapons and drugs,” the SP added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kaithal #Karnal #Lok Sabha