Karnal police seize 24,000 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 21 lakh

Karnal, April 24

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh said the Karnal police had seized 24,000 litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 21 lakh after the enforcement of model code of conduct (MCC). Besides, they had confiscated 353 kg of drugs worth Rs 20 lakh. He shared the information during a video-conference meeting held on Wednesday which was chaired by Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad.

DC Singh said arrangements related to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and Karnal Assembly by-elections were going on smoothly. All necessary committees related to the election process had been formed. The work of EVM randomisation had also been completed. The training of all presiding officers was underway, he said. The DC further stated that a static surveillance team was continuously working to prevent illegal use of cash, liquor and drugs during the elections. “Continuous efforts are being made to seize illicit liquor. Inter-state check posts have been set up, and vehicles are being checked regularly,” said the DC.

Karnal SP Deepak Saharan said: “The police have intensified vigilance against drug trafficking during the model code of conduct. So far, 29 cases related to drug trafficking have been registered, out of which 6 involve commercial quantities.”

Saharan said the police had seized 6,000 litres of lahan, besides, confiscating 1,180 boxes of beer, which was being carried to UP. He assured the Chief Secretary that the police would work diligently to prevent such illegal activities during elections.

