Karnal police seize 519.9 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.35 crore, 2 arrested

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Karnal police have seized 519.9 kg of cannabis worth an estimated Rs 1.35 crore and arrested two persons. The contraband was allegedly concealed beneath sacks of cashew shells in a truck to evade police checks.

Acting on the directions of Karnal Superintendent of Police (SP), Karan Goel, a team from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, led by Sub-Inspector Rajan Kumar, intercepted the truck near the National Highway-44 service road in Gharaunda late on October 27.

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Giving details Rajan Singh, Anti-Narcotics Cell in-charge, said the police got information that a Rajasthan-registered truck was carrying cannabis. Acting swiftly, the team located and stopped the suspicious vehicle for inspection.

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Two men, identified as Bilal and Yahuda, residents of Firozpur Namak village in Nuh district, were found inside the truck. A subsequent search revealed cannabis concealed beneath sacks of cashew shells. Police unloaded the truck and recovered 19 sacks containing a total of 519.9kg of cannabis flower and leaves.

During preliminary questioning, they revealed that the truck belonged to Bilal, who was driving it, while Yahuda was employed as its cleaner. Police said the both had allegedly loaded the cannabis near the Odisha border and were transporting it for delivery when they were intercepted before completing the supply, he said, adding that a case was registered against the accused under the NDPS Act at Gharaunda police station.

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“We are investigating all aspects of the smuggling operation, including the source of the cannabis, its transportation and the possible involvement of others in the trafficking network. Further action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation,” he said.