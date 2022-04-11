Karnal polyclinic to get 2 laboratories

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 10

The Intermediate Reference Laboratory (IRL) and State Public Health Laboratory (SPHL) are being shifted to the first floor of polyclinic in Sector 16 in the city. The civil work is about to finish and machines and equipment are being installed. The authorities claim both the labs are likely to be fully functional this month.

Presently, both labs are running from the same building at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC). To make residential apartments at the site of this building, the state government had decided to shift both labs to the Polyclinic.

“While testing of TB culture, drug sensitivity is done at the IRL, testing of water samples is done at SPHL. On the new premises, apart from these services, a state-level training centre is being readied to impart training related to TB to various categories of staff involved in the programme,” said Dr Ashwani Ahuja, state bacteriologist. The IRL was established in Karnal in 2011-12 and was the first of its kind of lab of the state, he added.

“The logistic requirement of this lab like CB-NAAT cartridges, LPA kits, which we were getting from overseas through private agency, will now be arranged by the state authorities through Haryana Medical Services Corporation (HMSC),” said Dr Ahuja.

“A team of national reference laboratory (NRL) will also inspect the lab before it is made fully functional,” he added. During shifting of the lab, the contractual employees of IRL were shifted to other places like GH Panchkula, PGIMS Rohtak and NRL Delhi. The state authorities have been requested to cancel their deputation so that they could come and attend the demo work of the lab.

Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon, said, “The work is about to finish. Both labs are likely to be fully operational this month. New building is spacious in comparison to the present building.” —