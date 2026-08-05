Karnal prepares for next phase of electoral roll revision

Preparations for the next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll gathered pace on Wednesday as Divisional Commissioner Rajiv Rattan chaired a high-level review meeting at the Mini Secretariat.

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The meeting was attended by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Additional AEROs to review progress and streamline the claims and objections process.

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The Divisional Commissioner was informed that the draft electoral roll was published on July 31 following an extensive verification drive covering 1,225,661 electors across the district. During the exercise, forms could not be obtained from 210,530 voters, including 53,523 deceased voters, 46,206 who were found absent, 95,141 who had permanently shifted, 12,969 duplicate entries and 2,691 falling under other categories.

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He also reviewed the progress of the digitisation exercise, during which 1,015,131 voter records were successfully digitised. However, 122,041 electors could not be mapped, while 146,820 records showed data mismatches or other technical discrepancies.

As a result, notices will be issued to 268,861 electors, asking them to appear before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer with the prescribed forms and supporting documents for verification by August 30, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said.

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Dr Sharma said the district administration had completed arrangements for the next stage of the revision by designating hearing locations for claims and objections in every Assembly constituency. AEROs have been assigned booth-wise responsibilities, with specific polling stations placed under their jurisdiction to facilitate timely hearings and verification.

Citizens who attained 18 years of age on or before July 1, 2026, but whose names are missing from the electoral roll, can apply for enrolment using Form 6. Form 8 can be used to correct personal details, photographs or addresses within the same Assembly constituency, while Form 7 is meant for deleting the names of deceased, shifted or otherwise ineligible voters.

Claims and objections will be accepted until August 30, after which all applications will be scrutinised and decided strictly in accordance with the Election Commission of India’s guidelines, Dr Sharma said.

The disposal of all claims and objections has been scheduled for completion by September 28, and the final revised electoral roll will be published on October 3, 2026.

Voters and other stakeholders have been urged to approach the designated hearing centres or the concerned electoral officers for assistance with enrolment, corrections or objections during the revision process, he added.