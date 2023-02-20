Karnal primary school gets Rs 2.50 cr for new building

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 19

The Government Primary School in Sector 16, which is presently running in an under-construction Ravidas Dharamshala in Jato Gate in the city, will get its own building soon as the state government has approved a budget of about Rs 2.50 crore for it. Initially, a budget of Rs 65 lakh was approved, which has now been increased due to change in the scope of work, said an official.

He claimed that the land had already been transferred to the department which had initiated the tender process.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the opening of a new school in Sector 16 in January 2018 on the demand of the residents of Shyam Nagar and Lado Bagri colonies. “The budget has been approved by the department and the tender process has begun”, said Raj Pal, District Education Officer.

Earlier, classes of this school were functional in two rooms of the polyclinic in Sector 16, and later shifted to the dharamshala after the outbreak of Covid-19. There are only two hall rooms in the building, accommodating 152 students of five classes. There is no space to cook mid-day meals for the students. It is cooked in the Government Primary School, Banso Gate, and then brought here by a teacher.