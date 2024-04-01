Karnal: Prize distribution function organised

Karnal: An annual and prize distribution function of Anand Public School was organised in Nigdhu village in the district. Various cultural activities were performed by the students. Principal Jitender Sigh presented the annual report of the school. Toppers of board and non-board classes were honoured by the management with mementos and cash prizes. Parents and guests present there appreciated the efforts of the school management and applauded the toppers. Jyoti Rani, a student of Class X, was felicitated for getting third position in the state and first in the Karnal District with 496/500 of the Haryana Board's exams held in March 2023. President of the school management committee, Subhash Chand Doda extended best wishes to students for their bright future. Director Geetanjali Doda also appreciated the efforts of the school teachers and students.

Voter awareness camp organised

Fathebad: The three-day cleanliness and voter awareness programme organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Government of India and Regional Directorate of NSS, New Delhi, at the MM College in Fatehabad on the occasion of Shahidi Divas concluded here. Rajesh Kumar Bansal, Registrar of Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, who arrived as the chief guest at the closing ceremony, said that volunteers have an important duty to spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness among people. He said youth should be aware about their voting right as it helps in strengthening democracy and ensuring a secure future.

Student secures third position

Yamunanagar: Karamveer Singh, a third-year BSc Sports student of the Guru Nanak Khalsa College, Yamunanagar, secured the third position in the North East Zone Karate Inter-University Championship held at the Panjab University, Chandigarh. Randeep Singh Jauhar, president of the Governing Body and Managing Committee and Principal of the college, Dr Harinder Singh Kang conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to Karamveer Singh for his exceptional performance, highlighting his dedication, perseverance, and sportsmanship. Dr Bodhraj, Dean of the Department of Physical Education, along with head Dr Ranjit Singh praised Karamveer's outstanding talent and skill in karate.

