Karnal records 96 cases of stubble burning this season

Karnal, November 5

Despite the ban, farmers of the district continue to burn crop residue. So far, the district has recorded 96 cases of paddy stubble burning in the current season. However, the number of cases has come down significantly in comparison to the last paddy season when the district had recorded 270 cases.

A maximum of 24 cases have been reported under the Assandh tehsil, followed by Gharaunda (18), Karnal (16), Nissing (16), Ballah (9), Indri (8), Nilokheri (4), and Nigdhu (1).

The authorities claim that action has been taken against those farmers who have violated the ban in the district.

As per the data of the department, 71 farmers have been fined a total of Rs 1.95 lakh for burning paddy stubble in the current season in compliance with the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and as per the provisions of the Environment Protection Act.

“So far, we have imposed a fine of Rs 1.95 lakh on the farmers who have been involved in the burning of stubble during the current season,” said Dr Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA).

Joint teams of various departments have been monitoring the stubble-burning incidents through the satellite imagery, the HARSAC portal, and ground-level teams. The Deputy Commissioner, Anish Yadav, has already deployed nodal officers at the village, block, subdivision, and district levels to prevent and report the cases of farm fires, the DDA said.

“The department has also been creating awareness among the farmers about the harmful effects of stubble burning on the environment, health and soil fertility. Besides, we are also promoting the in-situ and ex-situ management of crop residue,” said the DDA.

Assandh tehsil tops the list

