Karnal reels under stray cattle menace

Parveen Arora

Karnal, January 4

The problem of stray cattle roaming on roads in the district has not been resolved despite a drive launched by authorities to shift such animals to cow shelters.

As many as 2,662 cattle are currently roaming on the roads, causing accidents and inconvenience to the public, according to a latest survey by the Animal Husbandry Department.

The department recently launched a campaign and shifted 338 stray cattle to cow shelters run by NGOs, trusts and Karnal Municipal Corporation. Of them, 118 stray cattle were taken from city roads and 220 from roads in rural areas, the data said.

The campaign was aimed at checking nuisance of the cattle, which often feed on garbage, damage crops, attack people on roads and cause accidents. The campaign also intended to give better care and protection to the cattle, which are considered sacred by Hindus.

There are 27 registered cow shelters across the district, giving shelter to 22,473 cattle. The cow shelters have been facing the challenges of inadequate space to accommodate and maintain the large number of cattle.

A manager of a cow shelter said shifting of cattle was being done, but majority of cow shelters have space crunch. “Authorities should plan for more cow shelters to accommodate stray cattle and take action against those leave them on roads.”

Locals said some owners let their cattle loose on the roads after milking them, instead of keeping them in sheds. Authorities should take action against such people, said Amit Mehta, a local resident.

Sanjay Antil, Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department, said: “We are shifting stray cattle after tagging to avoid any inconvenience to commuters. Tagging is required for the identification of cattle, so that further vaccination can be done easily.”

“We will hold a meeting with the management of all cow shelters soon so that the care of cattle can be done smoothly,” Antil said. Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said officials have been asked to shift all the stray cattle to cow shelters to check threat to commuters due to cattle roaming on roads.

