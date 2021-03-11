Karnal resident honey-trapped, robbed in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 8

A Karnal resident was honey-trapped and robbed after being held captive for days in a Gurugram hotel. He somehow managed to escape and approached the police. The victim was called to a hotel by a woman who along with her friends allegedly took him captive.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 29 police station.

According to the complaint filed by Karnal resident, who lives as tenant in Rajiv Nagar area, he talked to a girl through WhatsApp call. She asked him to come to a Oyo hotel in Sector 29 where they consumed beer together. Soon she called her accomplices there who thrashed the complainant badly.

The complainant alleged, “The woman forced me to have sex and her accomplices shot videos and they started blackmailing me. They held me captive and took me to a forest area in Narnaul where they again beat me up. After this they took me to a hotel and held me captive in a room. I managed to flee from there and approached police.”

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of IPC against the woman and his accomplices at Sector 29 police station.

“As per the complaint an FIR has been registered. We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said inspector Pawan Malik, SHO of Sector 29 police station.