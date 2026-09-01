Karnal residents cough up Rs 5.81-crore in property tax dues

Residents of Karnal city deposited Rs 5.81 crore in pending property tax dues by availing themselves of a Haryana government scheme offering a 75 per cent waiver on interest on outstanding dues for the financial years 2010-11 to 2024-25.

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The scheme, which remained in force from July 15 to August 31, allowed property tax defaulters to clear their arrears by paying the principal amount along with only 25 per cent of the applicable interest. The scheme helped the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) recover a substantial amount of its pending revenue.

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Earlier, residents had also availed themselves of a scheme offering a 100 per cent waiver on interest on property tax arrears for the same period. Applicable from May 15 to June 30, the scheme resulted in residents depositing Rs 12.44 crore with the KMC.

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Besides the interest-waiver schemes, the government had offered a 10 per cent rebate on current property tax bills for payments made up to July 31.

During the current financial year, the KMC has so far collected Rs 25.13 crore against its target of Rs 30 crore. Officials are hopeful that the corporation will achieve and surpass its revenue target in the coming months.

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According to sources, around Rs 270 crore in property tax remains outstanding against various defaulters in Karnal city. The pending dues include taxes owed by several government institutions and offices belonging to both the state and Union governments.

In view of the substantial outstanding amount, the KMC tax branch has intensified its recovery drive. Zonal Taxation Officer Ankush Prashar, along with Tax Superintendents Gagandeep Singh and Mahabir Malik, has started preparing notices to be issued to property tax defaulters in the coming days.

MC Commissioner Saloni Sharma said the civic body was confident of surpassing its revenue target in the coming months. She appealed to residents with outstanding property tax dues to deposit the amount at the earliest and avail themselves of any applicable concessions offered by the government.