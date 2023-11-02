 Karnal residents grapple with twin stray dog, monkey menace : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 1

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) is facing a tough time in addressing the problem of stray dogs and monkeys in the city.

Despite floating four tenders for the sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs and three for catching monkeys, it has failed to find a suitable agency to carry out a programme to curb the twin menace. Stray dogs are a common sight in the city, posing a serious threat to public health and safety by causing cause traffic accidents and attacking people.

Similarly, monkeys have also become a source of nuisance and conflict in many urban areas. Monkeys snatch food from people and enter houses. Sometimes they attack humans. Sources in the Health Department have claimed that cases of people being bit by dogs and monkey bites were being reported every day.

As per the authorities, there are around 15,000 stray dogs in the city although the MC does not have any data on the population of monkeys.

“We have floated four tenders to find an agency to carry out sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs, but no agency has been found fit as per the rules. We are going to float a fresh tender this month,” said MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena. He added that unlike monkeys, dogs cannot be relocated.

He said that they had also floated three tenders for catching monkeys, but nobody came forward. “We have floated a fresh tender in order to hire an agency to catch monkeys,” he added.

There are strict norms for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs and the state government has also formed a task force comprising of senior officials to chalk out common guidelines to check the menace.

The residents have expressed their dissatisfaction with the efforts of the civic body and demanded immediate action to curb the menace. They emphasised need for a holistic and human approach that includes spreading awareness among public, scientific research and participation of the community to address the problem of stray dogs and monkeys in the city.

“A dog shelter can be constructed to keep stray dogs while a proper sterilisation programme can be launched to control their population,” said Chandan, a local resident. Another resident Vikrant Chaudhary suggested that monkeys can be dropped in jungles.

