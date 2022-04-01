Karnal residents harried lot as MC without town planner

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 31

Almost a fortnight after the arrest of district town planner (DTP) Vikram Kumar by the state vigilance bureau, the post is lying vacant and residents are at the receiving end.

They are not getting no-objection certificate (NOC) for the registration of their land and establishment of industry which is mandatory.

The government has not sent another DTP here to fill the post due to which online services like change of land certificate and licence-related activities of the department have been hit.

As per the existing rules, for the registration of any land less than one acre of the notified area under Section 7A, an NOC is required from the office of the DTP.

The power to release the NOC lies with the DTP as the log-in ID and password had been assigned in the name of DTP. Only the DTP could open it and issue this NOC, said sources in the department.

Apart from it, the DTP office issues NOC for the setting up of any industry as well as construction on the out-of-controlled area, CLU, occupation certificate and completion certificate.

Besides, the town development, preparation of development plan for all urban areas in the district, land management, finding appropriate sites for residential and industrial zone are the major responsibilities of the DTP.

“In a bid to keep the mushrooming of unauthorised colonies under check, the state government had made the NOC from the DTP office mandatory for the registration of land under the Section 7A,” said sources.

In absence of the DTP, the process of the issuance of notices for the unauthorised construction in the illegal colonies and areas has also been hit, said an official.

Residents are running from pillar to post to get NOC. “I have been coming here for the NOC for the past 5-6 days but had to return empty handed as I was told that no NOC will be issued till the joining of a new DTP or the charge is given to any nearby DTP,” said a 55-year-old resident of the city.

As per sources, in absence of the DTP, the number of registration of land at the tehsil has also reduced in a significant way. Earlier, 70-80 registries of land took place daily, but now, it has reduced to 40-50.

Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav said that he has streamlined the tehsil work after the joining of two tehsildars in the district. The problems being faced by residents have been brought into the notice of the higher authorities. “I have given additional charge of Karnal tehsildar to Nilokheri tehsildar so that people do not face any problem. I have also apprised the higher authorities about appointing a DTP in Karnal so that works are not affected,” said the DC.

Log-in ID in town planner’s name