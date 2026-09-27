Karnal residents hope long-awaited rapid rail project will finally pick up pace

The Haryana government has officially included the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) Corridor under its Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Policy, raising hopes among residents of Karnal and adjoining areas that work on the long-awaited rapid rail project will move forward at a faster pace.

The Haryana Town and Country Planning Department issued a notification on September 22, 2026, amending the TOD Policy notified in 2016. “With immediate effect, the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat RRTS Corridor has been added to the list of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) corridors eligible for TOD planning,” the notification stated.

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As per the notification, the corridor had already been approved by the state government on the recommendation of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC). Following a request from HMRTC, the alignment has now been formally incorporated into the annexure of the existing TOD Policy.

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Karnal was officially included in the National Capital Region (NCR) on June 9, 2015, raising hopes for modern infrastructure and improved urban connectivity. Though the project was initially announced during the Congress regime in 2014, its inclusion was delayed and eventually materialised during the BJP tenure. Initially, the project, now known as the Sarai Kale Khan-Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat Corridor, was planned from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Panipat. It was later extended to Karnal by the then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in January 2020.

Residents of Karnal have been waiting for years for faster and easier connectivity with the National Capital. The Haryana government’s notification has brought a fresh ray of hope. Residents are elated over the inclusion of the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat RRTS Corridor in the state’s TOD Policy and are now hopeful that the long-awaited project will soon move towards construction.

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For many commuters, the proposed rapid rail corridor is expected to make travel to Delhi quicker and more convenient, particularly for those who regularly travel to the National Capital for work, business, education and other purposes.

The corridor is proposed to connect Narela in Delhi, Kundli, Sonepat, Murthal, Ganaur, Samalkha, Panipat, Gharaunda and Karnal, besides other proposed and future stations. In Karnal, the proposed stations include Karnal ISBT, Sector 7, Gharaunda and Kohand, with Karnal Bypass listed as a future station. In Panipat, the proposed stations include Panipat City, Sewah and Samalkha, along with Sector 18 as a future station. In the Sonepat region, the alignment includes Ganaur, Murthal, Bahalgarh Chowk and Kundli, with Barhi and KMP mentioned as future stations.

According to residents, the move is an important policy development for the entire belt. Under the TOD framework, areas around transit stations can be planned for better connectivity, mixed land use and higher-density urban development.

“The inclusion of the corridor in the TOD Policy means development around the proposed transit network can be undertaken within an established planning framework. It will save time and fuel for commuters who travel daily between Karnal and Delhi by reducing travel time and providing better transport connectivity,” said Anshul Narang, a social activist.

Deepak Bareja, another local resident, said that people in Karnal and neighbouring districts have been waiting for direct rapid transit connectivity with the National Capital for years. “The notification is another step towards strengthening our hopes,” he added.