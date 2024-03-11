Karnal rly station sans lift, escalators

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 10

The Karnal railway station, one of the oldest railway stations built by the British in 1892, is lacking basic amenities. It does not have the facility of a lift and escalators for helping passengers, particularly the disabled, elderly and women.

Residents say they have raised this issue with personnel of the administration, but to no avail. They were hopeful that the Centre would allocate funds from the interim budget for the facilities, but that did not happen.

The railway station has been included in the list of stations identified under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme.

Despite being one of the most profitable railway stations in the region, it is still waiting for a junction, which has been announced in many railway budgets earlier.

Anshul Narag, an activist, said despite being one of the oldest railway stations of the country, the Karnal station had not received the facilities it deserved.

“It continues to grapple with infrastructural deficiencies, including lift and escalator. We have raised the issue with the present and former MPs as well as Railways authorities several times. We have also highlighted the issue on social media platforms of the Prime Minister, Railway Minister and the Chief Minister. We are hopeful that these facilities will be added soon,” Narag said.

Manish Kumar, a passenger, said key trains, including Shri Shakti Express (New Delhi-Katra), Kalka-Shirdi Superfast, Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath and Vande Bharat, do not even stop at the station. Residents have demanded the extension of five trains, including Bandra Gareeb Rath (Delhi-Sarai Rohilla Bandra) up to Chandigarh, with stoppage at Karnal, Bikaner-Haridwar Geeta Ganga Express up to Yog Nagri Rishikesh, Ajmer-Jammu Pooja Superfast up to Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Jhelum Express up to Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Geeta Jayanti up to Chandigarh.

Hitesh, another activist, said they had asked the government to increase the frequency of the Bikaner-Haridwar Geeta Ganga Express from tri-weekly to daily; Chandigarh Bandra Superfast from biweekly to daily and Kalka-Shirdi superfast from biweekly to daily.

A Railways official said a proposal for installing lift and escalators had been sent to the higher authorities and it was under consideration. He added that the decision to have Karnal as a stoppage point for trains could be taken at the ministry level. The request of residents has been sent to higher authorities, he added.

Official: Proposal under consideration

A Railways official said a proposal for installing lift and escalators had been sent to higher authorities and it was under consideration

He added that the decision to have Karnal as a stoppage point for trains could be taken at the ministry level. The request of residents has been sent to higher authorities

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal