Karnal road to be renamed after '71 war martyr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

The state government has decided to rename the Nigdhu Pastana Road falling in Karnal district as Shaheed Gyan Singh Road.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar gave the administrative sanction for renaming the road here today. Giving more information in this regard, an official spokesperson said Shaheed Gyan Singh, a resident of Nigdhu, was martyred during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan at the age of 24. The renaming serves as a fitting tribute to Shaheed Gyan Singh’s indomitable spirit and dedication for the betterment of society, the spokesperson added.He said the decision came after consideration of recommendations from various stakeholders, including the village panchayat of Nigdhu and the Deputy Commissioner of Karnal, all of whom expressed unanimous support for the initiative.

The newly designated Shaheed Gyan Singh Road will stand as a testament to the bravery and selfless service of a remarkable son of the soil and will serve as an inspiration for generations to come, said the government spokesperson.

