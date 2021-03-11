Karnal roads pose danger to commuters

Heavy rains have exposed the quality of the CM city's roads, particularly of the Mughal Canal roads, which have developed scores of potholes. Most of them have turned dangerous for two-wheeler drivers. The authorities concerned failed to undertake the road repairing work and are blaming heavy rains for the present situation of the roads. Archana Kathuria, Karnal
Stretch with potholes residents’ bane
A stretch of Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh road passing through Dulhera village is in an adverse condition and of great inconvenience to commuters. The road is full of potholes which is posing a great threat to people. As heavy vehicles continue to ply via this route, the shopkeepers are harassed by the dirt and dust that arises on their movement. The authorities must carpet the road at the earliest. Jai Prakash, Jhajjar
