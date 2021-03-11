Karnal roads pose danger to commuters

Heavy rains have exposed the quality of the CM city's roads, particularly of the Mughal Canal roads, which have developed scores of potholes. Most of them have turned dangerous for two-wheeler drivers. The authorities concerned failed to undertake the road repairing work and are blaming heavy rains for the present situation of the roads. Archana Kathuria, Karnal

Stretch with potholes residents’ bane

A stretch of Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh road passing through Dulhera village is in an adverse condition and of great inconvenience to commuters. The road is full of potholes which is posing a great threat to people. As heavy vehicles continue to ply via this route, the shopkeepers are harassed by the dirt and dust that arises on their movement. The authorities must carpet the road at the earliest. Jai Prakash, Jhajjar

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel

needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com