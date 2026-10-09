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Home / Haryana / Karnal Rs 45 lakh gold theft: Police arrest 2 BBA students, victims' juvenile grandson

Karnal Rs 45 lakh gold theft: Police arrest 2 BBA students, victims' juvenile grandson

DSP Rajiv Kumar said that the incident took place on October 6 at the residence of an elderly couple, who filed a complaint regarding theft

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:55 PM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The CIA-3 team is continuing its investigation to recover the remaining stolen gold and establish further details related to the case. Pic: iStock
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In a major breakthrough in connection with a gold theft case involving around 40 tolas in Upli village of Gharaunda sub-division area, a team of CIA-3 branch of Karnal police has arrested three persons, including a juvenile grandson of victims, and two BBA students aged around 20 years.

The police have recovered around 30 tolas of stolen gold, valued at around Rs 45 lakh, from the possession of the accused. The accused have been identified as Harshpreet, a resident of Upli village and Mandeep of Rasin under Madhuban police station, while the third accused is a minor.

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The juvenile has been sent to judicial custody by the court, while remaining two would be produced in the court on Saturday. Police will seek their remand for further investigation.

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Giving details, DSP Rajiv Kumar said that the incident took place on October 6 at the residence of an elderly couple, who filed a complaint regarding theft.

Superintendent of Police Karan Goel has assigned the case to CIA-3. The team members on Friday arrested the trio in connection with the theft, he said, adding that none of the three accused has any known previous criminal background.

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The CIA-3 team is continuing its investigation to recover the remaining stolen gold and establish further details related to the case, he added.

SP Karan Goel appealed to residents to take necessary precautions to protect valuables and jewellery kept their homes. He advised people to remain vigilant especially when leaving their homes unoccupied. People should report any suspicious activity or incident of theft so that timely and appropriate action can be taken.

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