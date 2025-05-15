Karnal schools honour CBSE exams toppers

Nishan Public School, Karal, honoured students for their outstanding performance in the Class X and XII CBSE examinations. In Class XII, Drishti scored 97 per cent, Nandni 96.6 per cent and Ritesh 95.6 per cent. In Class X, Tamana Pal secured 90.2 per cent, Taranveer Singh 89.6 per cent and Sangita Das 88.6 per cent.

Principal Asha Bhatia, along with directors Abhishek Bansal and Sourabh Singla, presented certificates and cash prizes to the achievers.

Vaishnavi Singla of RS Public Senior Secondary School secured 98.8 per cent in Humanities. Delhi Public School also saw high achievers. Riya (Science) scored 96.6 per cent, Shreya Gupta (Commerce) 98.2 per cent, Riya Bansal 97.6 per cent and Manya Virmani (Arts) 97.2 per cent. In Class X, Rudarpratap scored 98.2 per cent and Prisha Chaudhary 97.6 per cent. At VUMM Jain Public School, Muskan (Arts) secured 96.6 per cent, while Hansika scored 91 per cent in Class X.